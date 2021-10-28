TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ike Onyema cries out as BBNaija’s Omashola allegedly runs…

Reactions as BBNaija Angel’s card showing her real date of…

Lady Shares Photos of Mercy Johnson’ Husband, Prince…

Husband-snatching drama: Jaruma fortifies 17 ladies to snatch Maria’s married lover

Love and RelationshipEntertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular Kayanmata seller, Jaruma has rolled out 17 ladies she has fortified to snatch Maria’s married, lover, Kelvin from her.

Jarumatized Ladies
Jarumatized Ladies

The Aphrodisiac posted pictures of 17 ladies on her Instagram page and stated that she has fortified them to snatch Kelvin from Maria.

READ ALSO

Husband Snatching: I have strong hands with Dubai police…

BBNaija’s Khloe and Jaruma clash over butt surgery

This is coming amidst allegations that the Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, snatched her married lover from his wife, Mary Anne.

Jaruma who condemned the act from the outset, has fortified 17 beautiful ladies to snatch Kelvin from Maria. Jaruma also revealed that she is doing this because Maria flaunted her married lover’s wealth on different occasions.

She wrote: “U exposed ur man by posting all his expensive wrist watch, expensive luxury car & $50,000 in cash. Now all Jaruma girls are coming for ur man to also Re-snatch him away from u…!!! U will learn never to expose ur source of income again..!!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ike Onyema cries out as BBNaija’s Omashola allegedly runs mad (Video)

Reactions as BBNaija Angel’s card showing her real date of birth surfaces…

Lady Shares Photos of Mercy Johnson’ Husband, Prince Okojie, And His First…

My husband is tired of me – Actress, Chizzy Alichi cries out (Video)

BBNaija’s Cross mistakenly releases his full nude video on Snapchat

BBNaija’s Tega finally breaks silence about reports of Boma saying her…

Lady who visits late boyfriend’s grave every year to spit on it, narrates…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Burna Boy celebrates sister, Nissi Ogulu, for designing new Range Rover SUV

Husband-snatching drama: Jaruma fortifies 17 ladies to snatch Maria’s…

BB Naija: Angel lashes at troll who compared her to Maria

Big Brother Naija organizers cancelled me because I refused to kiss a$$, Ike…

I am a sex freak – Bobrisky boasts about his sexual prowess

Stop making excuses for absent fathers, many actresses weep about this silently…

Popsi was strict to a fault, him no get time to pet you – Yul Edochie…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More