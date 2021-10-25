Husband Snatching: I have strong hands with Dubai police – Jaruma offers her help to arrest Maria

Popular s*x therapist, Jaruma has weighed in on the ongoing drama between ex BBNaija housemate, Maria and celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest.

In a recent post on Instagram, the sxx therapist offered to help arrest Maria if they need her help.

According to Jaruma, she has strong backing and connection in Dubai to make the arrest happen, adding that threatening a married man’s wife is a terrible thing to do.

“Did I hear sleeping with a married man? Did I hear you’re threatening his wife? Dear Chiefpriest and Iheme, Jaruma is in Dubai and Jaruma has strong ground with Dubai Police and Dubai courts so if you need an extra hand, count me in. Hand go touch Maria very well, nonsense”.