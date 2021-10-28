I am a sex freak – Bobrisky boasts about his sexual prowess

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has described himself as a sex freak. The male barbie took to Snapchat to brag about about his sexual skills.

Bobrisky in a series of post on Snapchat, marketed his sexual skills to wealthy men who might find attractive.

He stated the things he does to men during intimate relationship. He also stated that he is selective when it comes to men because he needs a guy who worth his beauty.

His words:”Plenty guys want to fuck me lowkey, they are just too shy to talk to me.

Well I don’t fuck around thou! I picked guys I do stuffs with cos I’m not your regular babe. Have spent so much on surgery and more… I need a guy who worth it.”

Bobrisky also noted that he is only interested in rich men who can match his sexy body.

“I love cute men with money, I swear I’m a sex freak.. I will make that day unforgettable in ur life. Did you see my lips? Can you see is sexy. I’m gonna suck you deep till you cum right inside my month. I’m freaky bitch”.

He added: “Three things you will say when you are making love with me. Fuck, Bob you are sweet, Bob where have you been all dis while. I can never post any of my guys here. girls are ready to use jazz to snatch him, if it’s about snatch I’m not scared at all, just want my guy forever anonymous. There’s nothing as sweet as fucking lowkey”, he wrote.

