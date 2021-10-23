“I am not afraid to look old” – Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo has finally replied those saying she is getting old.

Speaking in a recent Instagram post, the ace actress stated that old age is a blessing and she’s happy to have gotten to old age.

In her words!

“When did old age stop being a blessing? People do all manner of stuff to cover up aging – good for them! I own my age and experience with my full chest and count it an enormous blessing.

Comments like: She now looks so old. She don old suddenly, She don old finish, Ahaa Mama what happened, make me smile.
Aging is not unattractive or undesirable.

Life is fleeting. Enjoy the years you’ve been blessed with fully. I am not afraid to look/be old. I am not worried about being in any exclusive league or being validated by people’s opinion. Respect the elderly”.

