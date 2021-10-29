TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ike Onyema cries out as BBNaija’s Omashola allegedly runs…

Reactions as BBNaija Angel’s card showing her real date of…

New graduate embarrasses boyfriend in public, rejects his…

I break hearts for a living – Olamide brags

Love and RelationshipEntertainment
By Adebimpe

Nigerian musician, Olamide, has revealed that he breaks people’s hearts for a living. This is coming after a fan claimed the rapper’s heart was broken by a lady.

The music star wrote a controversial post on his Twitter page on Friday where he stated that he has lived his life assuming that love was to be found.

His tweet reads: “What a shame it truly is— that some of us have lived our entire lives under the impression that the love we have been searching for ways to be found, first and foremost, in anyone but ourselves.”

READ ALSO

Man narrates how he intentionally made his friend ‘use…

“He Is Just Different, No Talking Just Action” – Nigerians…

A fan however commented that the rap star tweeted this because a lady broke his heart.

In reaction to this Olamide replied he break heart for a living: “Ki lo fin shere bi Uomo snake yii? I break hearts for a living.”

See his tweet shared by Instablog:

Olamide's tweet
Olamide’s tweet
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ike Onyema cries out as BBNaija’s Omashola allegedly runs mad (Video)

Reactions as BBNaija Angel’s card showing her real date of birth surfaces…

New graduate embarrasses boyfriend in public, rejects his proposal and flings…

Reactions as Mercy Eke and Liquorose unfollow themselves on Instagram

Angel, Liquorose, Dorathy Bachor and other housemates react to nude video of…

I didn’t know Snapchat has changed a lot of features, It was a mistake,…

Reactions as Pere and Cross go “romantic” in new video, moments…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Two students bearing same name and in same department in Federal University,…

I break hearts for a living – Olamide brags

Who is the lady with Whitemoney? – New video of BBNaija winner, Whitemoney…

Williams Uchemba shows off final result of his hair cut, after his wife shaved…

Liquorose rocks see-through dress to event, Imitates American singer, Rihanna

Video of Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill staring at BBNaija’s…

Actress Ifunada reacts as fans call her a ‘Clitopreneur’

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More