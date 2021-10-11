TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has teased her fans after sharing a photo of herself and Samuel Animashaun Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi on her Instagram page.

Mercy, in her Instagram post, noted that she can no longer hide the identity of her new lover. This comes months after she revealed she has found a new lover who she preferred to call: “D’owner.”

While sharing the photo, she cautioned her fans not to drag her because she is older than her man, stating that when it comes to matters of the heart, age doesn’t really matter.

She wrote,

“Ladies and Gentlemen behold D’Owner, I can’t hide it anymore. Please no one should come with I am older, this is matters of the heart! Just be happy for us! And move on.

“First of all introduction!”

This development, however, has sparked reactions from her fans given the age difference between her and her lover.

