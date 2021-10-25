“I don’t understand why single women find married men attractive” — Tochi blows hot over Maria’s husband snatching saga
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tochi Okechukwu has shared his displeasure over women who chase after married men.
The reality TV star in a recent post on Instagram, stated that he can’t understand why single women find married men attractive, and prefer going after them.
This follows speculations that Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Maria Chike, is having an affair with a married man and sending threats to his wife.
The drama started after Chiefpriest called out Maria for sending threats to his sister after snatching her husband.
Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to express his concern, the 29-year-old brand influencer questioned his followers on the reason for the situation.
“I can never understand why single women find married men attractive for relationship,” Tochi wrote in a post.
