I have no regrets relocating to Nigeria – Linda Osifo

Nollywood actress Linda Osifo has revealed she doesn’t regret relocating to Nigeria from Canada to pursue her acting career.

The actress in a recent interview with The Will, stated that at the time she relocated from Canada she didn’t expect it. She noted that she relocated so that she could pursue life on her own without depending on her parents.

“I was at a very sensitive point in my life when I left Canada for Nigeria. It was that stage of becoming a young adult. I had to pursue life. No more living on mom and dad. It was a stage where you go into the world to find out who you truly are. I had just graduated from the university and I was 22 years old.

During the interview, she said that she doesn’t regret leaving Canada for Nigeria, as she knows what motivates and inspires her.

“I just had to choose when I got the opportunity to come to Lagos to host a show. I decided to take the opportunity and see what it brings. However, coming to Nigeria was not what I expected. I have no regrets. At the level that I am now, I do not use such words as regret. I have a better understanding of what motivates me and what inspires me to make certain decisions.

The talented actress said that her relocation has paid off as she got her first major break in the movie industry in 2015. According to her, this official break into Nollywood encouraged them to stay back in the country and keep pursuing her career.

“I relocated to Nigeria in 2013. I made my final decision to stay through thick and thin in 2015. That was when I got my first major television break on a series. When I got my first official break, I was seen as an actor, which was an amazing feat to me. That was when I thought that I had a reason to keep pressing and keep going.”