I have not heard anyone asking for the blackmailer – Actress Etinosa reacts to Tiwa Savage’s sex video

Star studded actress, Etinosa Idemudia has come out to defend Tiwa Savage over sex video drama. She stated that no one has asked about the blackmailer.

The actress in a recent interview condemned the way people criticize Tiwa Savage over her sex tape saga, and she called it ‘victim blaming.

Etinosa said that no one is speaking about the blackmailer who should have been criticized.

Recall that singer Tiwa Savage has been in the news recently after her sex video with her new boyfriend was released on social media. The ace singer has received a lot of backlash for this.

However while the matter was cooling off, actress Etinosa condemned the criticism of the internationally recognized singer.

Etinosa, noted that the criticisms and call for a public apology is unacceptable. According to her it is victim shaming.