I never promised Tonto Dikeh marriage – Prince Kpokpogri says as he narrates how he met Tonto

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri, has stated that he never promised marriage to his former lover, Tonto Dikeh.

Mr Kpokpogri, in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, claimed that the controversial actress literally forced the relationship to happen.

“I was not into the relationship as she was, have you ever wondered why she was always posting our relationship here and there on social media, and I did little or less posting?

When Tonto and I started talking, she said she is the relationship type, this and that but I never promised her marriage. I didn’t know her, I was on my own when one Mr Suleman called me and told me that he was coming to my house with somebody, I asked who was that, he said when he comes I would see the person. Lo and Behold when he came it was Tonto.

I took him aside and asked him ‘Is this not Tonto Dikeh, the one that destroyed her husband, Churchill? and he told me that she had repented, she’s now a church lady and her birthday was coming up!

I was not arrested by the police, I went to retrieve my SUV car that was stolen by her (Dikeh), she does not own a car, she only rents cars around.

Which prison did they say I was in? Is it Kirikiri, Port-Harcourt, or Calabar? Which prison? Or which judge convicted me, when? Which court? All these are stories they feed people on social media with!”

Kpokpogri also debunked allegations by Dikeh that he pointed a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her.

He said,

‘There was no time my mobile police pointed a gun at her, I don’t know where she got that one from. I went to the FCIID the next day, after writing statements, the DIG kept us there till 10 pm. During the interview, the DIG sent my lawyers away and did not give me the opportunity to talk but he allowed her to speak.

“It was an arrangement, that provoked me, and I started shouting, it was in the presence of three commissioners of police who were trying to calm me down. They didn’t give me a fair hearing. They did not allow my lawyers to be there for the interview. That was why the DIG detained me.”

Kpokpogri, who is popularly called the prince of Niger Delta, also revealed that the Toyota Hilux, Dikeh, presented to him on his birthday was not a 2020 model as speculated by her.

He also said she didn’t purchase the vehicle that she gifted him on his birthday.

“She faked the receipt, the car was what she got from one politician, it was a 2017 model that was refurbished to 2020 model, and it came with no custom papers, nothing nothing.”

He also hinted that the birthday gifts that she posted online on his birthday were all fake.

Kpokpogri said that he had also returned the diamond gift and the car, and they were in the custody of the police.

He said,

“Tonto is yet to return my car, my Iphones, and the gold earrings that she borrowed from my daughter amongst my other properties in her possession.”

The chairman of the Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum, also said that he is not a blackmailer as his estranged ex-lover and her colleague had claimed.

“I have said that if anybody has any evidence of me blackmailing them, let them present it, up till now, no one has been able to present anything.”