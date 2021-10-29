I put my faith to work- Nigerian lady says as she graduate with 5.0 CGPA

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

A young Nigerian lady, Kaitlin Akwada, has taken to social media to celebrate her success after graduating with a CGPA of 5.00 and became the Vice-chancellor of her institution for a day.

Kaitlin Akwada

The young lady took to her Instagram page to celebrate her feat stating that her success is as a result of her faith.

Her words: Today, I was declared the Vice Chancellor-for-One-Day in my university, Godfrey Okoye University, with a CGPA of 5.00. This is not only an answered prayer, but proof that the power to attract what you desire lies in your hands.

“About a year ago, I wrote a speech in commemoration of this auspicious occasion, before I even hit a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.00. I put my faith to work and took action. Even the Bible buttresses the importance of backing up your faith with work [ James 2:26]”, she wrote.

