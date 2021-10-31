TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Meet All 6 Children Of Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie (Photos)

Drama as “agbero” kisses lady who brought out her…

Why dem con dey para – Liquorose finally reacts after she…

I sometimes miss my banging body – T Boss laments what motherhood did to her body

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Reality tv star, T Boss has lamented how motherhood changed her once banging body. She stated that child birth really changed her body appearance.

According to her she would be lieing if she ever say she love her new body. The reality tv star who wished to have her old body again, said she was sexy and had a banging body before motherhood. She also said that she wished she has taken a lot of nude photos.

“Damnnnn I was Sexy. My Body was Banging. I just wish I had taken more photos naked”.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky appreciates his doctor as he finally shares photos…

Actress, Caroline Danjuma sends pulses racing as she shows…

She also made it known that since she finds it hard to diet thus she visits the gym regularly. She also shared pictures of herself in the gym working out.

See her post below:

Tboss post
Tboss’post

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Meet All 6 Children Of Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie (Photos)

Drama as “agbero” kisses lady who brought out her head from car…

Why dem con dey para – Liquorose finally reacts after she was dragged for…

If given the opportunity I will treat Tonto Dikeh’ son like my own –…

U for no wear pant – Uche Maduagwu tackles Liquorose over see-through…

Blessing Okoro shows off new house, two years after getting dragged for claiming…

Rosy Meurer replies troll who accused her of snatching Tonto Dikeh’…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

I sometimes miss my banging body – T Boss laments what motherhood did to…

“More love, less ego” – Wizkid release the title of his…

That day was one of the worst days of my life- Cross reacts to nude video

Obi Cubana sparks reactions as he lavish money at his manager’s wedding

I will no longer entertain any news about my past- Boma

You wore revealing clothes on the show too – Ultimate Love star, Michael,…

I have not heard anyone asking for the blackmailer – Actress Etinosa…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More