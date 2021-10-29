I was dealing with some deep issues- Omashola reacts to video of him looking unkept

Reality tv star, Omashola has reacted to a troubling video of him looking unkempt and sitting at the roadside on the street of Lagos.

Recall that an ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema recently shared a video of Omashola in an unkempt state. Ike pleaded with fans and followers to reach out to him.

A few days after the video was, Omashola has now reacted to the video. He noted that he was dealing with some issues at the time the video was released but the issues are being resolved.

He also thanked his fans, and followers who checked on him, for their love and support.

“I want to use this medium to thank everybody who checked up on me one way or the other. I’m overwhelmed by your love and support and I sincerely appreciate it. I was dealing with some deep issues but I am making headways and better now by God’s Grace. Thank You”, he wrote.