Entertainment
By Shalom

Photo of the most-talked-about girlfriend of ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Pere has recently surfaced in the media.

Pere was one of the finalists of the sixth season of BBNaija who finished amongst the top three when the show ended on Sunday.

While in house, Pere made unending comments of how being in the game made him to dearly miss his girlfriend.

As a matter of fact, he even burst into tears because of how much he loves her in one of his diary room sessions with Big Brother.

Based on this, he panicked that his relationship may end outside the house because of some of the things he did, particularly making advances to Maria for a romantic relationship before her sudden eviction from the house.

