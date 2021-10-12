TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have debunked a viral video which has been speculated to be the s*x tape of singer, Tiwa Savage.

Recall that the singer had raised an alarm about someone trying to blackmail her over a s*x tape of her and her lover.

Days later, a video surfaced which was rumoured to be the s*x tape of the singer.

Reacting to this, Gistlovers shared a photo of the man in the s*x tape and wrote!

“So apparently this is the Abolo that Tiwa is dating and is alleged to be in the said video which was a PR stunt, kindly go to our other page to see the video and evidence of when the video was posted two years ago,

The lady in the picture looks so much like Tiwa but definitely not Tiwatope Savage,Na lie I hate,to those people doing yeye PR,let me teach you how to make Una song trend and make people vibe to am,just declare a challenge with the song,tell people to do challenge with it on IG o,Facebook o,tiktok ,before you know it your song is everywhere,

stop sitting comfortably in front of camera to Dey grant yeye interview to deceive people,not fair,I know say na your daily bread you dey find but at the same time INTEGRITY is key,aside that why dragging your name in the mud just to chase clout? why???Oya let’s all move to to see evidence o,we can’t post on here because IG might disable our page,Kindly view it fast because IG might take the page down too.I come in peace”

