“I’ll stand by you till I d!e” – Hushpuppi’s friend writes

Entertainment
By Shalom

Hushpuppi’s friend identified as officialpac02 on Instagram has penned down a tribute to Hushpuppi, promising to be with him till death.

He wrote;

“Flying without wings”, a reality never amplified. Flying without wings, the truth about life that wasn’t mentioned to us as children. Flying without wings, a “timely” immolation by two to fetter and nurture ordinary souls into brotherhood.

Flying without wings is love without restraint. Flying without wings is how we rose from the dusty streets of Ogunyomi to high path of prosperity of Versace Palazzo in Dubai. Flying without wings is what you did when you told me success is lonely at the top and that I deserve a seat there that I should come join you.

It hurts me so much that for reasons beyond the understanding of the judgemental lots you are not celebrating it out here. Flying without wings is the story of how Ramon made me, an ordinary child locked away from opportunities, haunted by the rear and classlessness of my background, it is the truth of how Ramon brought me relevance, it is how I will stand by him till death.”

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Janemena after she sued her to court

