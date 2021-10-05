TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian reality TV star, Tega Dominic has cried out on social media after facing heavy backlash on social media.

The controversial self acclaimed actress, in her recent tweet, said she is mentally exhausted from being judged constantly and facing online bullying.

She stated that she is not perfect and she can no longer handle the negativity and constant backlash she faces from Nigerians on social media.

“I am not perfect but I am done! Done with the negativity. Done with the online bullying. Done with being judged constantly. I am mentally exhausted!!”, Tega wrote.

The backlash and criticisms kicked off following her romantic affair with fellow housemate, Boma while they were still in Big Brother’s house.

