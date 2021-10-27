TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how he waited till wedding day to reveal his secret…

Lady Shares Photos of Mercy Johnson’ Husband, Prince…

My husband is tired of me – Actress, Chizzy Alichi cries…

Ini Edo, Lateef Adedimeji and others set to receive ENOH 2021 face of nollywood awards

EntertainmentNews
By Adebimpe

Nollywood stars like Ini Edo, Lateef Adedimeji, Soso Sobereko,n and among others have made it to the Nigerian Newspaper Night of Honours, (ENOH) awards 2021.

Enoh awards
Enoh awards

The ENOH awards 2021, are set for October 30, 202,1 and some Nollywood actors are set to be honored with different categories of awards.

READ ALSO

Ani Amatasore Slams Wathoni For Saying Women Use Their Body…

“I can’t hide it anymore” – Mercy Aigbe says as she shows…

According to the organizer, M.r Ike China, the award is designed to recognize entertainers whose talents have contributed to the growth of the Nigerian showbiz industry.

Nollywood actors, Ini Edo, and Lateef Adedimeji will be honored with the Face of Nollywood award for both male and female categories

The event will honor prominent Nigerian personalities, politicians,s, and top celebrities. The chief host of the awards night is the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, M.r Festus Keyamo.

The awardees include among others:

Iniobong Edo (Face of Nollywood, female category); Lateef Adedimeji (Face of Nollywood 2021 male category); Moses Inwang (Most Tenacious Nollywood Personality); Soso Soberekon (special recognition for his contribution to the growth of the Nigerian music industry); Captain Jamil Abubakar (Youth and Sports Development award); Pamilerin Adegoke (Face of Influencer Marketing in Nigeria); Ayo Animashaun (Face of Media 2021); Johnson Chukwu of Cowry Asset Management Nigeria Newspaper Man of the Year); Folake Oyemade of Sam and Sara Garment Factory(Woman of the Year); Mele kyari – GMD, NNPC (Accountability in Public Service); Ehi Ogebor (CEO of the Year).

The event will feature a symposium, titled – “Brand Ambassador, Influencer Market, and the Social Media Revolution”. The symposium will be open to all interested celebrities.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how he waited till wedding day to reveal his secret to his wife…

Lady Shares Photos of Mercy Johnson’ Husband, Prince Okojie, And His First…

My husband is tired of me – Actress, Chizzy Alichi cries out (Video)

Viral 5-year-old “Mummy calm down” boy, joins Nollywood, as he bags…

BBNaija’s Cross mistakenly releases his full nude video on Snapchat

BBNaija’s Tega finally breaks silence about reports of Boma saying her…

Lady shares her experience with lover and his mother who calls her “oko…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Ini Edo, Lateef Adedimeji and others set to receive ENOH 2021 face of nollywood…

Angela okorie calls out Ghana police to free Shatta Wale, Call Ghanians Jealous

Tega is the real queen, Actress Ifelemudike shades Maria

BBNaija’s Cross mistakenly releases his full nude video on Snapchat

Nigerian Student, Jango Finally Graduates From UNIJOS After 13 Years (PHOTOS)

Insider claims Janemena hasn’t been in contact with her husband, advises…

I haven’t been able to marry due to bad roads in my area – Lady…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More