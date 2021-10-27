Ini Edo, Lateef Adedimeji and others set to receive ENOH 2021 face of nollywood awards

Nollywood stars like Ini Edo, Lateef Adedimeji, Soso Sobereko,n and among others have made it to the Nigerian Newspaper Night of Honours, (ENOH) awards 2021.

The ENOH awards 2021, are set for October 30, 202,1 and some Nollywood actors are set to be honored with different categories of awards.

According to the organizer, M.r Ike China, the award is designed to recognize entertainers whose talents have contributed to the growth of the Nigerian showbiz industry.

Nollywood actors, Ini Edo, and Lateef Adedimeji will be honored with the Face of Nollywood award for both male and female categories

The event will honor prominent Nigerian personalities, politicians,s, and top celebrities. The chief host of the awards night is the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, M.r Festus Keyamo.

The awardees include among others:

Iniobong Edo (Face of Nollywood, female category); Lateef Adedimeji (Face of Nollywood 2021 male category); Moses Inwang (Most Tenacious Nollywood Personality); Soso Soberekon (special recognition for his contribution to the growth of the Nigerian music industry); Captain Jamil Abubakar (Youth and Sports Development award); Pamilerin Adegoke (Face of Influencer Marketing in Nigeria); Ayo Animashaun (Face of Media 2021); Johnson Chukwu of Cowry Asset Management Nigeria Newspaper Man of the Year); Folake Oyemade of Sam and Sara Garment Factory(Woman of the Year); Mele kyari – GMD, NNPC (Accountability in Public Service); Ehi Ogebor (CEO of the Year).

The event will feature a symposium, titled – “Brand Ambassador, Influencer Market, and the Social Media Revolution”. The symposium will be open to all interested celebrities.