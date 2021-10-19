TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Living in a mansion while his family lives here – Nigerians react…

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

“It will take a long time for me to see Tiwa in a different light” – Daddy Freeze reacts to Tiwa’s video

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the trending video of Tiwa Savage allegedly in bed with a married man.

Daddy Freeze in a recent video shared via his page, stated that it will be very difficult for him to see Tiwa Savage in another light, after watching the video.

In his words;

READ ALSO

“Tiwa Savage’s tape leaking was not a…

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

“Forgive me oo, but anytime I see her working or on social media, that video will keep popping into my mind. It will take a long time. Or maybe I am the one that just believes so. Maybe within two weeks, it will go. That’s one of the negatives. It is going to take a while before I can adjust to seeing her in any other light. Maybe it’s just me. Maybe I’m old school.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Living in a mansion while his family lives here – Nigerians react to video of…

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

Janemena breaks silence following tape saga with Kpokpogri and Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh and her friend, Doris mock Janemena after Kpokpogri revealed how…

“Kiddwaya in the mud” – Reactions as Erica Nlewedim finally…

Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

It’s not easy to be in public eyes – BBNaija Praise

“How did I get to this point?” – Rapper, M.I Abaga laments as…

Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

“It will take a long time for me to see Tiwa in a different light”…

“Tiwa Savage’s tape leaking was not a mistake” –…

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

“Kiddwaya in the mud” – Reactions as Erica Nlewedim finally…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More