“It will take a long time for me to see Tiwa in a different light” – Daddy Freeze reacts to Tiwa’s video

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the trending video of Tiwa Savage allegedly in bed with a married man.

Daddy Freeze in a recent video shared via his page, stated that it will be very difficult for him to see Tiwa Savage in another light, after watching the video.

In his words;

“Forgive me oo, but anytime I see her working or on social media, that video will keep popping into my mind. It will take a long time. Or maybe I am the one that just believes so. Maybe within two weeks, it will go. That’s one of the negatives. It is going to take a while before I can adjust to seeing her in any other light. Maybe it’s just me. Maybe I’m old school.”