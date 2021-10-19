TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Praise, has expressed that it’s very difficult being in public eyes.

Taking to his Instagram page, he noted that it is scary for a celebrity not to comport oneself in public domain as the consequences can be devastating.

“Being in public eyes is not easy, you’re always scared of getting into trouble because the next thing you’ll see is your business everywhere without knowing it has gone public,” he said.

Praise added that mistakes are bound to happen because humans are not infallible.

He wrote: “Guys remember there is no Manual to living life…..Shit happens, we are all humans.”

This comes days after the reality TV star was accused of sleeping with Tolanibaj.

However, Praise dismissed the accusations levelled at him by a follower who had said: “Not a question but I know you and Tolanibaj are sleeping together on a low key.”

Reacting, he said, “Wow! to even think that you are a girl saying this, too bad,” he said.

