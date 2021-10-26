Jackie Appiah dragged for allegedly sleeping around with fraud boys

Popular socialite, Ibrah One has called out Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah for allegedly sleeping around with fraud boys and rich politicians.

In a recent post, Ibrah One claimed that Jackie Appiah didn’t make her money from acting or her ambassadorial deals, as she makes people to believe.

He alleged that the beautiful actress has been sleeping around with top officials to make her money and maintain her high class lifestyle.

Ibrah One also tackled Jackie Appiah to practice what she preaches or change her speech.

He then went ahead to publicly make wild allegations against her, insinuating that she’s sleeping with fraud boys and corrupt politicians.

Jackie Appiah has been dragged on social media on several occasions but she has always ignored the rumours without trying to clear the air or speak her truth.