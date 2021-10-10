TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Hubby be giving me butterflies, I just had to post…

BBNaija host, Ebuka opens up on housemate who could have won…

Ned Nwoko spills Regina Daniels’ secret as he reveals her…

Jackie B’s Alleged BabyDaddy Surfaces (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

The alleged baby daddy of former Big Brother Naija, ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Jackie B, has surfaced on social media.

Reports gathered that her baby daddy was revealed after the duo were spotted together in a club.

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Khloe and Jaruma clash over butt surgery

I wish to reopen my salon, write books and explore the movie…

Recall, while in Big Brother’s house, Jackie B disclosed why she did not marry the father of her son.

According to her, she was in a relationship with the father of her son for seven years but could not marry him because they were not compatible.

Jackie B said they tried once, but it did not work out, so she had to end the relationship for her son’s sanity.

A video shared by an Instagram blogger revealed that one Hafeez is the baby daddy of Jackie B and allegedly the boyfriend of Kiki Osinbajo, the daughter of Nigerian vice president.

The blogger wrote:

“Make una come see BBNaija JackieB baby Daddy o! We catch am the club yesterday. His name is Hafeez. The CCTV wey we mount also revealed that he is Kiki Osinbajo’s on and off boyfriend, but wahala too much for that side because Kiki believe say Oga dey always cheat on her. I for talk more but una go soon say my mouth dey smell”.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Hubby be giving me butterflies, I just had to post it” –…

BBNaija host, Ebuka opens up on housemate who could have won BBNaija…

Ned Nwoko spills Regina Daniels’ secret as he reveals her age on her…

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz reacts after Tiwa vowed to tell their son…

Actor Kalu Ikeagwu demands for bride price refund from wife’s family (Read…

Woman fights back officers trying to arrest her for wearing Biafran regalia…

Actor Chiwetalu Agu shows off dance moves following his release (Video)

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Jackie B’s Alleged BabyDaddy Surfaces (Video)

Ned Nwoko spills Regina Daniels’ secret as he reveals her age on her…

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz reacts after Tiwa vowed to tell their son…

I don’t know the father, I suspect three guys – Pregnant lady cries…

BBNaija host, Ebuka opens up on housemate who could have won BBNaija…

BBNaija host, Ebuka reacts after seeing obituary photo of himself, claiming he…

I faked my kidnap because my mother is stingy — 17-year-old student

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More