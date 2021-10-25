TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian dancer, Janemena has sent out a heartfelt note to her husband, Plies following her online drama with Kpokpogri and Tonto Dikeh.

The drama started after Tonto Dikeh called out Janemena for allegedly having affair with Kpokpogri who kept the sxx tapes in his possession.

Following this, Janemena filed a lawsuit against Tonto Dikeh for defamation and Tonto Dikeh in her response, asked Jane to “twerk to court”.

Hours later, an alleged voicenote of Kpokpogri confessing his romantic affair with Jane surfaced and Nigerians dragged the married dancer to filth for cheating on her husband.

However, in a new post on her page, Janemena thanked her husband for holding it down for her and wiping all her tears.

She wrote;

“Now I know the meaning of for better for worse. Thank you for holding it down with me. Thank you for cleaning all the tears of my eyes. Thank you for making it new everyday.

