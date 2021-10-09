TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Hubby be giving me butterflies, I just had to post…

“I win Big Brother, them wan finish me…”…

Someone is trying to blackmail me with my s*x tape -Tiwa Savage

Lady breaks down in tears as she shares the message she received from Bobrisky

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady recently went emotional after receiving a message from crossdresser, Bobrisky requesting for her account number.

Bobrisky noted that the lady identified as OlajideEyinjioluwa posted his photo on her Instagram page, and it made him really excited to see that someone really loves him.

“olajideeyinjuoluwa wow just watching ur story you already posted me ur page earlier today ? okay let change the game. I’m sending you extra 100k. Love you baby. Spend out of my fake life money boo”, Bobrisky wrote.

READ ALSO

“He smells like ogogoro mixed with ogiri”…

Alleged Leaked video of Bobrisky’s ‘infected’ butt (Video)

Reacting to this, the excited lady shared a screenshot of her chat with Bob and prayed for the Crossdresser.

“This is much😭😭😭😭😭😭Ahhh GOD NA LIKE THIS U DEY WORK🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻… @bobrisky222 may u never end up a failure…YOU WILL ALWAYS WIN🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻💝💝”, she wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Hubby be giving me butterflies, I just had to post it” –…

“I win Big Brother, them wan finish me…” – Efe shares…

Someone is trying to blackmail me with my s*x tape -Tiwa Savage

Angel reveals the male housemate she would gladly leave her boyfriend for

Tiwa Savage to tell 6-year-old son, Jamil about her s*x tape

“He smells like ogogoro mixed with ogiri” – Man blasts…

I’m a real hot girl” – Angel’s mum brags in new dance video

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija host, Ebuka opens up on housemate who could have won BBNaija…

BBNaija host, Ebuka reacts after seeing obituary photo of himself, claiming he…

I faked my kidnap because my mother is stingy — 17-year-old student

BBNaija’s Khloe and Jaruma clash over butt surgery

Chiwetalu Agu rearrested by DSS – AGN President, Emeka Rollas confirms

Actor Chiwetalu Agu shows off dance moves following his release (Video)

Woman fights back officers trying to arrest her for wearing Biafran regalia…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More