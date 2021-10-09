Lady breaks down in tears as she shares the message she received from Bobrisky

A Nigerian lady recently went emotional after receiving a message from crossdresser, Bobrisky requesting for her account number.

Bobrisky noted that the lady identified as OlajideEyinjioluwa posted his photo on her Instagram page, and it made him really excited to see that someone really loves him.

“olajideeyinjuoluwa wow just watching ur story you already posted me ur page earlier today ? okay let change the game. I’m sending you extra 100k. Love you baby. Spend out of my fake life money boo”, Bobrisky wrote.

Reacting to this, the excited lady shared a screenshot of her chat with Bob and prayed for the Crossdresser.

“This is much😭😭😭😭😭😭Ahhh GOD NA LIKE THIS U DEY WORK🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻… @bobrisky222 may u never end up a failure…YOU WILL ALWAYS WIN🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻💝💝”, she wrote.