Lady calls out Broda Shaggi for deceiving her and taking advantage of her

Popular Nigerian Comedian, Broda Shaggi, has been called out by a lady identified as Adewale spicy for allegedly bedding her and ending what they had going.

This came in response to Shaggi’s claim of being a virgin, stating that he would only break his virginty after marriage.

Spicy, while calling out Shaggi, described the comedian as a liar, alleging that they had s*x multiple times before he dumped her because of a new girlfriend.

She wrote:

“Dating someone like shaggi is on unexplainable…. why would you lie to me that you love me just to get under my pan.ts…. and here you’re lying to people that you’re still a virgin who does that.

“We had s*x almost all the time and still request for [email protected] s*x and I gave it to you, here you are lying to people that you’re still a virgin, who? I have prove and the video I made. I go choke you.

“After taking advantage of me just because you’re tired of the relationship you stop picking your calls and you ignore your text message, just because you’re dating another girl.”