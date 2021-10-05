TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test

Lady claims she is pregnant for Whitemoney (Video)

Angel opens up on the male BBNaija housemate she will chase for…

Lady claims she is pregnant for Whitemoney (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young Nigerian lady has come out of the blues to make a bold claim that Big Brother Naija Season six winner, Whitemoney, got her pregnant.

The lady identified as ‘Whitemoney’s wife’ made this revelation in a video generating traffic and diverse opinions on Instagram.

In the video, she lifted up her shirt to her bust region to reveal what seemed like a baby bump, alleging that Whitemoney is the father of the baby she’s carrying.

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Emmanuel finally opens up on relationship…

Erica Nlewedim involved in ghastly accident (Photos)

She was heard accusing Whitemoney of getting her pregnant before gaining entrance into Big Brother’s house to compete for the grand prize of N90 million.

At the time of filing of this report, no comment has been uttered by Whitemoney to debunk the bold and daring claims that has stirred the hornets’ nest.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test

Lady claims she is pregnant for Whitemoney (Video)

Angel opens up on the male BBNaija housemate she will chase for love

Nigerians react to Tacha’s message to Whitemoney after he emerged winner…

Liquorose congratulates WhiteMoney on BBNaija success

Nigerians drag Laycon over his recent tweet (See screenshot)

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Emmanuel finally opens up on relationship with Angel

Erica Nlewedim involved in ghastly accident (Photos)

Lady cries out over her man’s desire for s*x dolls

Whitemoney opens up on the housemate he thought would have won the show

BBNaija’s Ka3na advises season 6 housemates

Why I fought with Cross and stopped talking to him after I came out of the show…

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More