A young Nigerian lady has come out of the blues to make a bold claim that Big Brother Naija Season six winner, Whitemoney, got her pregnant.

The lady identified as ‘Whitemoney’s wife’ made this revelation in a video generating traffic and diverse opinions on Instagram.

In the video, she lifted up her shirt to her bust region to reveal what seemed like a baby bump, alleging that Whitemoney is the father of the baby she’s carrying.

She was heard accusing Whitemoney of getting her pregnant before gaining entrance into Big Brother’s house to compete for the grand prize of N90 million.

At the time of filing of this report, no comment has been uttered by Whitemoney to debunk the bold and daring claims that has stirred the hornets’ nest.