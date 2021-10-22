A lady identified as Nancy Chidera has claimed that Mercy Johnson Okojie allegedly assaulted the head teacher in her daughter’s school.

She countered Mercy’s claim of Purity being bullied by a teacher, as she noted that Mercy allegedly told her daughter to instigate violence.

She wrote;

“Mercy Johnson you embarrassed yourself and image today and action will definitely be taken against you. You would keep taking your children from one school to another because you can’t control your nonsense attitude.

Something happened at Chrisland VGC and I want everybody to judge the case. So many times, I’ve heard this narrative – Nigerian celebrities feeling like Demi-gods and superior to other human beings.

How would you as a mother-celebrity go to your daughter’s school and instigate your daughter to fight and cause havoc in her new school.

Your daughter was sent out of Greensprings because of your demental attitude and the fact that you didn’t train your children well and you brought that stupid character to Chrisland VGC.

Why would you go to your daughter’s school and fight a head teacher because she corrected your child.

So her child Purity twisted the hand of a fellow student and the case was reported to the head teacher. The woman called the both students to reconcile and asked them to apologize.

The child literally told the head teacher that she would never apologize because she wasn’t taught to do so. After much persuasion, she apologized and the mother dismissed the pupils.

Only for the mother to come to school this afternoon to cause havoc, to insult, humiliate the head teacher. All for what?

After her display, she called her husband who in turn came to the school with 3 hefty bodyguards to beat up the headteacher for supposedly disturbing his wife and child.

So as a man, you brought your soldier dogs to beat up a woman, aren’t you ashamed?”

See post below;