An anonymous lady has cried out over her boyfriend’s desire and addiction to s*x dolls to get sexual satisfaction.

She said she’s constantly having issues with him because he has a s*x doll occupying one of his rooms.

According to her,

“I met this handsome man who asked me to date him. I’ve known him for 3 weeks and have visited him twice. The issue that I’m having with him is that he has a s*x doll occupying one his rooms.”

The lady however noted that when she confronted him, he told her that he hardly talks to girls, hence the reason he makes use of s*x dolls to quench his sexual desire.

She said, “He doesn’t want Konji to push him into dating the wrong girl. I told him now that I’m now in his life, he should destroy it but he refused.

“He just assured me that he won’t use it during the period that we are dating. I’m sad cos I think he’s not seeing any future with me. That means he doesn’t believe in us. That’s why he’s still keeping it as a stand by to replace me. What do you think please?”