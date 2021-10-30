Lady declared Vice Chancellor at her University for one day, after graduating with 5.00 CGPA

A brilliant Nigerian lady has expressed her joy after graduating with 5.00 CGPA, and was subsequently declared Vice Chancellor of her university for one day.

Speaking about how she attained such height, the lady identified as Kaitlin Akwada attributed her success to faith and work.

According to her, her result is proof that “the power to attract what you desire lies in your hands”.

Sharing the good news on her Instagram page, she wrote,

“Today, I was declared the Vice Chancellor-for-One-Day in my university, Godfrey Okoye University, with a CGPA of 5.00. This is not only an answered prayer, but proof that the power to attract what you desire lies in your hands.

About a year ago, I wrote a speech in commemoration of this auspicious occasion, before I even hit a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.00. I put my faith to work and took action. Even the Bible buttresses the importance of backing up your faith with work [ James 2:26].

In the words of Amelia Earhart, “The most effective way to do it, is to do it.” Aim higher. Break barriers. Reach for the stars. You got this!❤”.