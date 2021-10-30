TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as BBNaija Angel’s card showing her real date of…

New graduate embarrasses boyfriend in public, rejects his…

Reactions as Mercy Eke and Liquorose unfollow themselves on…

Lady declared Vice Chancellor at her University for one day, after graduating with 5.00 CGPA

Entertainment
By Shalom

A brilliant Nigerian lady has expressed her joy after graduating with 5.00 CGPA, and was subsequently declared Vice Chancellor of her university for one day.

Speaking about how she attained such height, the lady identified as Kaitlin Akwada attributed her success to faith and work.

According to her, her result is proof that “the power to attract what you desire lies in your hands”.

READ ALSO

18 brilliant Nigerians who are top officials in Facebook…

10 things you want to say during a work interview but…

Sharing the good news on her Instagram page, she wrote,

“Today, I was declared the Vice Chancellor-for-One-Day in my university, Godfrey Okoye University, with a CGPA of 5.00. This is not only an answered prayer, but proof that the power to attract what you desire lies in your hands.

About a year ago, I wrote a speech in commemoration of this auspicious occasion, before I even hit a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.00. I put my faith to work and took action. Even the Bible buttresses the importance of backing up your faith with work [ James 2:26].

In the words of Amelia Earhart, “The most effective way to do it, is to do it.” Aim higher. Break barriers. Reach for the stars. You got this!❤”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as BBNaija Angel’s card showing her real date of birth surfaces…

New graduate embarrasses boyfriend in public, rejects his proposal and flings…

Reactions as Mercy Eke and Liquorose unfollow themselves on Instagram

Two students bearing same name and in same department in Federal University,…

Video of Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill staring at BBNaija’s…

Angel, Liquorose, Dorathy Bachor and other housemates react to nude video of…

Reactions as Pere and Cross go “romantic” in new video, moments…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady declared Vice Chancellor at her University for one day, after graduating…

“Learn to return people’s money with the same smile you borrowed it…

Meet All 6 Children Of Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie (Photos)

U for no wear pant – Uche Maduagwu tackles Liquorose over see-through…

I put my faith to work- Nigerian lady says as she graduate with 5.0 CGPA

If given the opportunity I will treat Tonto Dikeh’ son like my own –…

I was dealing with some deep issues- Omashola reacts to video of him looking…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More