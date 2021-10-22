Lady narrates how her father died after she gave him sleeping pills, so she could spend night with boyfriend

A lady identified as @Connotare has opened up on how she drugged her father so she could meet a man she was madly in love with.

However, her father could not make it as he unfortunately lost his life due to the after-effects of the pills.

According to her, the incident happened in 2017 when she gave her father sleeping pills which left him unconscious.

She then sneaked out of the house to hook up with her boyfriend at the time, only to return the next day to see her dad lying lifeless because she had fed him with an overdose of it.

In her words:

“My first regret was giving my dad sleeping pills in 2017 just to see a guy I was so in love with and could do anything for. Returned the next day to see my day laying lifeless. It’s a secret I’ll take to my grave…”