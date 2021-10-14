TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to share her weird experience with an angry bus driver in Lagos.

The lady identified as Ekababy on Twitter took to the platform to share her heartbreaking experience with the driver.

According to her, the bus driver got into an argument with another person while he was driving her to her destination.

The driver who couldn’t leave the fight for another day, stepped out from his bus and asked her to match the break pad of the bus, while he continues his fight.

Sharing her experience via Twitter, Eka noted that she is already tired of staying in Lagos.

“Driver say make I help am match brake, make e go beat person. This Lagos tire me😔”, she said.

