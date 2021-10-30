Lady shares her experience as a customer care representative

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Precious Santos has taken to Twitter to share her experience as a customer care representative.

She tweeted;

“I called a customer today, introduced myself and told him where i was calling from, he started off by saying, “check the time, if only you’re a reasonable person you’d know serious people are at work by this time trying to make money to pay for your stupid service” then cut……the call😂,

At that point immediately i stood up from my seat and went to sleep make nobody stress me. i don chop plenty swear for this customer care work but that’s a story for another day but please try to be nice to customer care agents we’re trying🥺”

