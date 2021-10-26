TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija’s Angel shares her chat with Adekunle Gold (Screenshot)

Mercy Eke opens up on her relationship with Maria’s alleged…

Man narrates how he waited till wedding day to reveal his secret…

Lady shares her experience with lover and his mother who calls her “oko mi”

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has shared her sad experience with lover who deceived her while he had a fiancee in America.

According to the story shared by Joro Olomofin, she was dating the guy for 6 months, and he introduced her to his mother and family members.

She thought she had already gotten the love of the family, only to find out that they had another woman in America who their son plans to tie the knot with.

READ ALSO

Stop flaunting gifts from your man on social media,…

Lady narrates how her father died after she gave him…

Sharing her pain, she wrote;

“I have been dating this guy for 6 months. He likes taking me out. He took me to his mother’s shop after one week of meeting him and he took me to his friends. They all call me Iyawo. His mom calls me oko mi.

I’m delta but I understand small Yoruba. I was like I’m special because she sends me prayer messages on WhatsApp. We chat a lot.

Only for me to find out that his main Gf is in America and coming back next year. I was in the mom’s shop and I check her phone. She sent me the same jokes she sent to her on WhatsApp. She call the America girl oko mi too. 6 months of cooking and forming wife. Someone please call me olodo. Sha we move”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija’s Angel shares her chat with Adekunle Gold (Screenshot)

Mercy Eke opens up on her relationship with Maria’s alleged lover, Kelvin

Man narrates how he waited till wedding day to reveal his secret to his wife…

Janemena sends public message to her husband following s*x tape saga with…

“Olosho with full chest” – Nigerians react to Maria’s…

Read chat between BBNaija’s Maria and her married lover, Kelvin…

“Sidechick dey message madam dey advice am” – Cubana…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Davido and Chioma reunites, as they meet in church for son’s…

“No peace for the wicked” – Cubana Chiefpriest drags Maria…

If I was living abroad, I would have turned to a dog cause I’m too loose…

I’m scared, her spirit is tormenting me – Girlfriend of suspected killer of…

Paulo leaks Cubana Chiefpriest’s phone number on social media

“Anybody that comes into your life to bill you is the person that will…

Lady shares her experience with lover and his mother who calls her “oko…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More