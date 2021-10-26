Lady shares her experience with lover and his mother who calls her “oko mi”

A lady has shared her sad experience with lover who deceived her while he had a fiancee in America.

According to the story shared by Joro Olomofin, she was dating the guy for 6 months, and he introduced her to his mother and family members.

She thought she had already gotten the love of the family, only to find out that they had another woman in America who their son plans to tie the knot with.

Sharing her pain, she wrote;

“I have been dating this guy for 6 months. He likes taking me out. He took me to his mother’s shop after one week of meeting him and he took me to his friends. They all call me Iyawo. His mom calls me oko mi.

I’m delta but I understand small Yoruba. I was like I’m special because she sends me prayer messages on WhatsApp. We chat a lot.

Only for me to find out that his main Gf is in America and coming back next year. I was in the mom’s shop and I check her phone. She sent me the same jokes she sent to her on WhatsApp. She call the America girl oko mi too. 6 months of cooking and forming wife. Someone please call me olodo. Sha we move”