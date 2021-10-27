TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Lady Shares Photos of Mercy Johnson’ Husband, Prince Okojie, And His First Wife With Her Two Grown-up Children

By Adebimpe
Lovely Okojie and her two children
A Nigerian lady has shared alleged pictures of Mercy Johnson’ husband, Prince Okojie’ first wife and grown up children.

Lovely Okojie and her two children
The lady who shared the photos on her Facebook page is identified as Rita Egwu. The lady in a photo shared the picture of Prince Okojie’ first  wife, Lovely Okojieand  posing with their two children.

Rita also shared grownup pictures of the two children with their mother Lovely Okojie She however didn’t fail to show her concern if Prince Okojie still performs his responsibility as a father to the two children.

She accompanied the photos with a short note: “This was in 2011 but seriously, what is this? Like no divorce you just remarry and start building a new family. It must hurt really badly to see your husband building a new family while perhaps neglecting his other children. I can never understand this but I’m lost for words”.

