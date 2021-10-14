Lady spills details about cause of Regina Daniels and co-wife, Laila’s alleged fight

Recent reports have alleged that Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani are allegedly in a rift with each other.

The rumours spread further after the both parties unfollowed themselves on Instagram. Laila had first unfollowed Regina and her husband on Instagram.

Following this, a quick look at their Instagram pages confirmed that Regina Daniels unfollowed her co-wife shortly afterwards.

However, a lady identified as shandy_cutie__ on Instagram alleged that Laila unfollowed Regina on Instagram out of jealousy over Ned Nwoko’s lavish birthday celebration for his wife, Regina.

Recall, Regina celebrated her birthday days ago, and Ned took her and her son on a luxury religious trip where they were seen loving up in videos and showing off their love for each other.