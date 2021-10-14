TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Identity of Tiwa Savage’s alleged lover revealed as s*x…

Ned Nwoko’s wife, Laila unfollows Ned, Regina Daniels

How my family was kidnapped, sought asylum to escape death –…

Lady spills details about cause of Regina Daniels and co-wife, Laila’s alleged fight

Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have alleged that Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani are allegedly in a rift with each other.

The rumours spread further after the both parties unfollowed themselves on Instagram. Laila had first unfollowed Regina and her husband on Instagram.

Following this, a quick look at their Instagram pages confirmed that Regina Daniels unfollowed her co-wife shortly afterwards.

READ ALSO

Moment Regina Daniels cautioned her one-year-old son for…

Ned Nwoko’s wife, Laila unfollows Ned, Regina Daniels

However, a lady identified as shandy_cutie__ on Instagram alleged that Laila unfollowed Regina on Instagram out of jealousy over Ned Nwoko’s lavish birthday celebration for his wife, Regina.

Recall, Regina celebrated her birthday days ago, and Ned took her and her son on a luxury religious trip where they were seen loving up in videos and showing off their love for each other.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Identity of Tiwa Savage’s alleged lover revealed as s*x tape surfaces

Ned Nwoko’s wife, Laila unfollows Ned, Regina Daniels

How my family was kidnapped, sought asylum to escape death – Cross

Annie Idibia reacts to video of 2Face and babymama, Pero in Abuja (VIDEO)

Moment Regina Daniels cautioned her one-year-old son for referring to her…

“Annie is going through a lot” – Nigerians react as 2Face…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Janemena after she sued her to court

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Lady spills details about cause of Regina Daniels and co-wife, Laila’s…

Annie Idibia blows hot as she discloses her husband’s current location

Singer, Mayorkun acquires customized diamond pendant worth over N14M

“So you’re still a man” – Fans react as Bobrisky shows…

Wizkid reunites with his elder sister after 2 years

Nigerian man marries lady who paid part of his N45,000 house rent when he was…

Annie Idibia reacts to video of 2Face and babymama, Pero in Abuja (VIDEO)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More