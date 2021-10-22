Lady who dragged Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie and her 8-year-old daughter, Purity Okojie has finally apologized for her action.

In a new video, the lady begged Nigerians to stop dragging her for the sake of her mental health, as she claimed that she was misinformed before dragging Mercy Johnson.

She said;

“The event of the last few hours has been traumatizing for me. I just came online to apologize to Mrs Mercy Johnson Okojie. I was misinformed and I didn’t have first hand information of everything. I’m sorry for whatever issue I may have caused your family and whatever trauma.

I really hope you find a place in your heart to forgive me. I’ve been receiving several death threats and it has been very disturbing for me. Everybody please take it easy on me cause my mental health should be paramount to everybody. I have great love for Mercy and I would never wish her bad. I would never wish her children bad.”