Laycon shares 5 reasons why ladies are all over him (Video)

Nigerian singer and BBNaija winner, Laycon has disclosed why ladies are interested in having a relationship with him.

Laycon, who emerged winner of the lockdown edition of BBNaija, noted that most females are in love with him because he has money.

He went further to state that he is a fine boy, he can sing and rap and he also has sense, and these are the qualities which drive girls crazy over him.

“I am a fine boy, I can sing and rap. I have sense. I get money. I get quality bambam”, Laycon wrote.

This is coming after the reality TV star said he doesn’t like to show off but God likes showing off with him and he’s very happy about that.

