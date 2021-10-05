TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test

Lady claims she is pregnant for Whitemoney (Video)

Angel opens up on the male BBNaija housemate she will chase for…

Laycon shares 5 reasons why ladies are all over him (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer and BBNaija winner, Laycon has disclosed why ladies are interested in having a relationship with him.

Laycon, who emerged winner of the lockdown edition of BBNaija, noted that most females are in love with him because he has money.

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Emmanuel finally opens up on relationship…

Erica Nlewedim involved in ghastly accident (Photos)

He went further to state that he is a fine boy, he can sing and rap and he also has sense, and these are the qualities which drive girls crazy over him.

“I am a fine boy, I can sing and rap. I have sense. I get money. I get quality bambam”, Laycon wrote.

This is coming after the reality TV star said he doesn’t like to show off but God likes showing off with him and he’s very happy about that.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test

Lady claims she is pregnant for Whitemoney (Video)

Angel opens up on the male BBNaija housemate she will chase for love

Nigerians react to Tacha’s message to Whitemoney after he emerged winner…

Liquorose congratulates WhiteMoney on BBNaija success

Nigerians drag Laycon over his recent tweet (See screenshot)

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Emmanuel finally opens up on relationship with Angel

Erica Nlewedim involved in ghastly accident (Photos)

Lady cries out over her man’s desire for s*x dolls

Whitemoney opens up on the housemate he thought would have won the show

BBNaija’s Ka3na advises season 6 housemates

Why I fought with Cross and stopped talking to him after I came out of the show…

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More