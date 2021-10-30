TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo has taken to Twitter to dish out advice to people who borrow money from their friends.

In his recent tweet, the actor condemned the actions of those who borrow money from their friends, and then show off a bad attitude to their helpers when it’s time to pay back.

According to Alex, people need to normalize paying back money with the same energy and smile which they used in collecting the money in the first place.

In his words;

“When someone lends you money, it
doesn’t mean they have alot. It means they thought u needed it more than them…. so learn to return people’s money with the same energy and smile u borrowed it with.”

