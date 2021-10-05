Liquorose expresses shock over becoming BBNaija highest task winner

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

The first runner up of BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’, Roseline Afije, fondly known as Liquorose, has expressed shock over the amount of money she won from tasks.

In her first Instagram live after leaving the house, she stated that she was shocked when her friends told her that she was the housemate with the largest amount of money earned from tasks.

Liquorose, emphatically, also said she was in disbelief when she learnt the figure of the money won was over 20 Million Naira.

“When they told me how much I won. I asked them to say it because I didn’t believe I did that. Even after I was given my phone and I went online, that was the first thing I saw. ‘Liquorose is the biggest task winner. She won over N20M for tasks’. I still can’t believe I did that,” she expressed in rude shock.

In this just concluded season of BBNaija, it was said that housemates won over N63 million in tasks.

These tasks that spanned throughout the show were organised by organisers of Big Brother as well as sponsors of the biggest reality TV show in Africa.

