TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ike Onyema cries out as BBNaija’s Omashola allegedly runs…

Reactions as BBNaija Angel’s card showing her real date of…

BBNaija’s Cross mistakenly releases his full nude video on…

Liquorose rocks see-through dress to event, Imitates American singer, Rihanna

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Reality Tv star, Liquorose has got a lot of people talking as she recently rocked a see through clothe to an event.

The Big Brother Naija ex-housemate  was a guest at an event recently and she caused a stir with her outfit.

The dancer rocked a see through dress made of net with no bra and which reveal her underwear.

READ ALSO

Reactions as Mercy Eke and Liquorose unfollow themselves on…

Angel, Liquorose, Dorathy Bachor and other housemates react…

Liquorose who is a member of the GGB dance crew, seems to have taken inspiration from US singer and pop star, Rihanna.

This is because Rihanna had rocked a similar design of the dress few years earlier.

Emulating Rihanna, Liquorose, didn’t put on a bra underneath the see through dress and her black pant was also visible.

See photos below:

Liquorose
Liquorose

 

Rihanna
Rihanna
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ike Onyema cries out as BBNaija’s Omashola allegedly runs mad (Video)

Reactions as BBNaija Angel’s card showing her real date of birth surfaces…

BBNaija’s Cross mistakenly releases his full nude video on Snapchat

New graduate embarrasses boyfriend in public, rejects his proposal and flings…

Angel, Liquorose, Dorathy Bachor and other housemates react to nude video of…

I didn’t know Snapchat has changed a lot of features, It was a mistake,…

Reactions as Pere and Cross go “romantic” in new video, moments…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Liquorose rocks see-through dress to event, Imitates American singer, Rihanna

Video of Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill staring at BBNaija’s…

Actress Ifunada reacts as fans call her a ‘Clitopreneur’

Nigerians react as singer, Falz breaks down in tears (Video)

I don’t care if I’m rich and sad – Regina Daniels Nwoko…

Girls that greet very well, marry early – Nigerian man advises single ladies

Reactions as Mercy Eke and Liquorose unfollow themselves on Instagram

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More