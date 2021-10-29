Liquorose rocks see-through dress to event, Imitates American singer, Rihanna

Reality Tv star, Liquorose has got a lot of people talking as she recently rocked a see through clothe to an event.

The Big Brother Naija ex-housemate was a guest at an event recently and she caused a stir with her outfit.

The dancer rocked a see through dress made of net with no bra and which reveal her underwear.

Liquorose who is a member of the GGB dance crew, seems to have taken inspiration from US singer and pop star, Rihanna.

This is because Rihanna had rocked a similar design of the dress few years earlier.

Emulating Rihanna, Liquorose, didn’t put on a bra underneath the see through dress and her black pant was also visible.

See photos below: