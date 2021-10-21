Little girl cries uncontrollably, says she wants to see Whitemoney on her TV screen again (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media has captured a little girl expressing her love for BBNaija star, Whitemoney.

In the viral video, the toddler was seen crying uncontrollably as she begged her mother to make her see Whitemoney on her TV screen again.

Reacting to this however, some Nigerians dragged the hell out of her mother, as they stated that BBNaija is rated 18.

In the caption of the post, her mother noted that her daughter hasn’t let her rest since the end of the BBNaija show and has been crying since the station closed.

She also begged Whitemoney to help make her daughter happy because she wants to see him.

In her words:

“Whitemoney please my daughter won’t let me rest. She’s been crying since the BBN station closed let’s make her happy, she wants to see you.”