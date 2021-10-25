A Twitter user identified as Siphe Bravo has been dragged after disclosing that he would dump his current girlfriend after getting a decent job.

In his words;

“I can’t believe my girlfriend really think that I’m gonna marry her and we’ll live happily ever after. Soon as I get a decent job I’mma leave her & start dating my types TF

People need to understand that we’re not entitled to be with them forever just because they were with us when we were Broke. We each have our own preference, & that doesn’t make me love my current girlfriend any less. Things change, feelings change. It’s a vicious life cycle.

If my girl could leave me for a guy who’s well established & appreciates her more than I do, I would gladly accept & never hold her hostage just cause she’s been with me through thick & thin. This entitlement over peoples lives is the reason people resort to violent behavior.”