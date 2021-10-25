TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija’s Angel shares her chat with Adekunle Gold (Screenshot)

Janemena sends public message to her husband following s*x tape…

“Olosho with full chest” – Nigerians react to…

Man announces plan to dump current girlfriend when he finally makes money

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as Siphe Bravo has been dragged after disclosing that he would dump his current girlfriend after getting a decent job.

In his words;

“I can’t believe my girlfriend really think that I’m gonna marry her and we’ll live happily ever after. Soon as I get a decent job I’mma leave her & start dating my types TF

READ ALSO

Man shares chat with cheating girlfriend after he confronted…

Identity of girlfriend to BBNaija’s Pere revealed

People need to understand that we’re not entitled to be with them forever just because they were with us when we were Broke. We each have our own preference, & that doesn’t make me love my current girlfriend any less. Things change, feelings change. It’s a vicious life cycle.

If my girl could leave me for a guy who’s well established & appreciates her more than I do, I would gladly accept & never hold her hostage just cause she’s been with me through thick & thin. This entitlement over peoples lives is the reason people resort to violent behavior.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija’s Angel shares her chat with Adekunle Gold (Screenshot)

Janemena sends public message to her husband following s*x tape saga with…

“Olosho with full chest” – Nigerians react to Maria’s…

Mercy Eke opens up on her relationship with Maria’s alleged lover, Kelvin

Tiwa Savage Stole The Show At Davido’s Son Ifeanyi’s Birthday Party

Read chat between BBNaija’s Maria and her married lover, Kelvin…

BB Naija:Cubana Chief Priest Calls Out Maria For Snatching Her Sister’s…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Maria Is Hardworking, Can’t Stoop So Low To date Married Man – Uche…

Read chat between BBNaija’s Maria and her married lover, Kelvin…

Husband Snatching: I have strong hands with Dubai police – Jaruma offers…

BBNaija housemate called out for claiming ownership of someone else’s…

Mercy Eke opens up on her relationship with Maria’s alleged lover, Kelvin

Stop flaunting gifts from your man on social media, you’re inviting side…

Man announces plan to dump current girlfriend when he finally makes money

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More