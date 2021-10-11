Man begins throwing up after being forced to consume friend’s drink that he was allegedly caught p*isoning

A video making the rounds on social media shows a young man throwing up after being forced to consume a drink.

Reports alleged that the young man po!soned his friend’s drink while his friends went out to pee.

However, eye witnesses caught him putting the substance into the drink and forced him to drink it. He began throwing up after consuming the drink.

Twitter user, DayoChino who threw more light on the incident wrote via Twitter;

“Wickedness. So these guys went on a normal outing. The moment his friend went to pee, he immediately po!soned his friend’s drink. Thank God people around noticed it. That’s how they gathered up and forced him to take the drink he po!soned”.

Watch video below;