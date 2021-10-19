Man laments over not having a wife, says no woman passed his test

A 37 year-old-man, has expressed regret over not having a woman to call his wife, because no woman has passed his test.

Joro Olumofin, who shared the post of the man who pleaded anonymity while sharing the story.

According to the man,

“I’m a 37 year old man ready for a serious relationship. I have a good job and all that. I will bring a lot to the table in any relationship. No lady has passed my wife material test, will I ever meet the one like this?”

He explained that the test had to do with home management, as it is his usual habit to intentionally mess up his house before inviting any lady over, so as to discover if the lady will put his house in order before leaving.

“So here is the test: I invite a lady to my place and I scatter everywhere like I make it scattered gan.

“If she doesn’t offer to arrange it. I won’t call her back. Out of 6 ladies I’ve tried this with this year none have cleaned up. My sister cleans up her bf place and she did so from like day 1,” his words.

Curious about the outcome of his test, he went further to state: “What’s happening these days? How do you come to a guy place and leave it how you met it? And you say you like him and want a relationship. Will I ever find a wife material like this? Some will even scatter it for me the more again. Men in our generation we never see anything o”