TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Identity of Tiwa Savage’s alleged lover revealed as s*x…

Annie Idibia allegedly breaks Tuface Idibia’s head With…

Ned Nwoko’s wife, Laila unfollows Ned, Regina Daniels

Man narrates how bolt driver ate turkey from customer’s food

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as Seniorman has revealed how a certain bolt driver consumed the turkey in a customer’s food he was ordered to deliver.

Seniorman took to his Twitter page to narrate the hilarious experience.

He said that out of hunger, the bolt driver removed the turkey from the bowl of food he was going to deliver and sent the rest to the customer.

READ ALSO

Bolt rider appreciates wife for staying up past midnight to…

My fault for thinking you only find greedy drivers in…

His words:

“Them give bolt driver food to deliver, he Comot one turkey chop. I’m stressed 😂😂.”

Seniorman, however, noted that when the bolt driver was queried for consuming the customer’s turkey, he responded to them by asking for the price of the food so that he can pay for a new one.

See the chat below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Identity of Tiwa Savage’s alleged lover revealed as s*x tape surfaces

Annie Idibia allegedly breaks Tuface Idibia’s head With Fire Extinguisher

Ned Nwoko’s wife, Laila unfollows Ned, Regina Daniels

Moment Regina Daniels cautioned her one-year-old son for referring to her…

“Annie is going through a lot” – Nigerians react as 2Face…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Janemena after she sued her to court

How my family was kidnapped, sought asylum to escape death – Cross

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

BurnaBoy called out for allegedly impregnating ashawo and demanding abortion

How my family was kidnapped, sought asylum to escape death – Cross

Paul Okoye Reacts To Tonto Dikeh, Janemena’s saga

BBNaija’s Khafi replies lady who called her child ‘ugly’

Poverty makes women detest cosmetic surgery – Ex-BBNaija star, Khloe

Man shares chat with suspicious girlfriend who asked him to place his spoon on…

Nothing wey my mama no go send – Singer, Orezi laments as he shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More