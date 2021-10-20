Man narrates how friend transformed the life of a mentally challenged man

A man identified as Noble Wisdom Dordoe has narrated how his friend transformed the life of a mentally challenged man.

According to Wisdom, his friend picked up a mentally challenged man and footed the bills for his cure.

Sharing photos of the transformation, he wrote;

“Mental Health is Real and CURABLE.

There are ANGELS around us everyday. I have been walking every morning with my friend on the Burma Camp road for the past 5-6 years.

In the past year we always saw this “mental patient” everyday lying opposite Chain Homes in the morning. We always discussed him but none of us took any action.

Three months ago, my friend, who is very spiritual, told me he didn’t feel right and couldn’t sleep and that he had to do something about the situation. I thought he was joking so I wished him GOOD LUCK.

The next day, whilst we were on our walk, he told me he had arranged for the man to be taken to the psychiatric hospital at Asylum down.

Fast forward to this day 13th October, 2021, we were called that the man is due for discharge and that he had been cured. All his bills has been settled and arrangements are being made to send him home for integration into his family.

When I saw the man, I couldn’t hold back my tears. God Indeed works through his angels here on Earth. Be an ANGEL in someone’s life. MENTAL HEALTH IS CURABLE.”