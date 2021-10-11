TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, Faruqbashar has narrated how his friend’s girlfriend randomly asked his friend to sell his car and give her the money.

According to Faruq, his friend has been dating the girl for some time, and on a particular day, she asked him to sell his car and give her the money.

Faruq said his friend did not fall for it at all, as he quickly asked her to go and get a refund from her kayanmata plug.

Faruq tweeted;

“This girl my guy is having a thing with just randomly told him to sell his car and give her the money while looking into his eyes, she was shocked when he replied saying she should go and get a refund from her kayamata plug 😂”

