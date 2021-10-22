TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson calls out teacher bullying her 8-year-old daughter,…

Man who saw Charles Okocha’s crazy side after taking his…

Actor, Charles Okocha goes ‘gaga’ after seeing his…

Man shares chat with cheating girlfriend after he confronted her for sleeping with another man

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man has shared his chat with girlfriend after he confronted her for cheating on him with another man.

In the chat going viral on social media, the boyfriend lamented over the fact that his girlfriend spend time at a hotel with another man.

The girlfriend identified as Gabriella initially tried to cover up and let the matter slide, but her boyfriend was persistent.

READ ALSO

Lady breaks down in tears as she shares the message she…

Identity of girlfriend to BBNaija’s Pere revealed

She later admitted to sleeping with her side boo at the hotel, but she added that she was screaming his name while they were in action.

“Yes I got f*cked. When I was calling your name all through, he got angry and left. Am sorry if I hurt your feelings please forgive me. I don’t even know what I’m doing. I’m sorry”, she wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson calls out teacher bullying her 8-year-old daughter, Purity

Man who saw Charles Okocha’s crazy side after taking his alleged daughter…

Actor, Charles Okocha goes ‘gaga’ after seeing his alleged daughter…

Mercy Johnson debunks accusation of using bodyguards to beat up head teacher…

Whitemoney reacts to video of little girl crying to see him on her TV screen

You’re jealous – 18-year-old girl who married 61-year-old Godfather, reacts…

Lady counters Mercy Johnson’s claim of her daughter, Purity being bullied…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Man shares chat with cheating girlfriend after he confronted her for sleeping…

Billionaire, Obi Cubana reacts to video of lady who drew tattoo of him at her…

Georgina Onuoha reacts as Tiwa Savage reportedly loses four major endorsements…

Lady narrates how her father died after she gave him sleeping pills, so she…

“I love Davido, he has a good heart” – Bobrisky confesses

Video of young man crying profusely after his girlfriend allegedly ditched him,…

Mercy Johnson debunks accusation of using bodyguards to beat up head teacher…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More