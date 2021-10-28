Maria allegedly secures N150Million real estate deal after being called out for husband snatching (Video)

Popular businessman and entertainment mogul, Paul Okoye, also known as Paulo has reportedly secured a multi-million naira deal for ex housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin.

Reports gathered that the real estate deal which Maria bagged, worths a whooping sim of N150Million.

This is coming shortly after celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest called out Maria for snatching his sister’s husband and threatening her to leave her husband or lose her life.

Maria, who has been silent on social media since the dragging which trailed her affair with a married man, has returned to the platform to appreciate the businessman for securing a real estate deal for her.

“Wow Oga Paul, @pauloo2104 thanks for this amazing opportunity we’re about to create. Much respect! Lovely meeting @mr.ali.dxb @_maps_jr let’s do this 🙏🏼😍,” Maria wrote while making the announcement.

In response, Paulo revealed the amount of the deal to be $300K, a rough estimate of N150M.

