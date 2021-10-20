Mercy Eke opens up on how she keeps her backside in check (Video)

Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke has opened up to her fans about how she keeps her backside in check.

In a new video which surfaced on social media, Mercy Eke debunked rumours of using surgery as she claimed she uses aphrodisiac.

According to Mercy Eke, she uses oil and pills to enhance her body whenever she feels she has lost weight.

“I use afrodisaic, I use the but.t oil and the bump pill to keep my ikebe in check. I use it to make it firm, bigger, and rounder. Sometimes when I get stressed, I find out that I have lost weight. But when I take the but.t oil and pills, my body comes back”, she said.

Watch the video below;